Public holiday announced in Punjab on September 6

LAHORE – The Punjab government has officially declared a public holiday across the province on Saturday, 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, to mark the religious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

According to the official announcement, all government offices will remain closed on the day.

However, the civil secretariat, which is already closed on Saturdays as per routine, will observe the holiday as usual.

In the healthcare sector, hospitals will continue to offer emergency services only, while administrative offices and outpatient departments (OPDs) will remain closed for the day.

The holiday is part of the annual observance of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and various religious and cultural events are expected to take place across the province.

Pakistan’s apex moon sighting body Ruet-i-Hilal announced that Rabiul Awwal moon was not sighted; and Eid-i-Miladun Nabi will fall on September 6.

With this, Pakistanis will enjoy a two-day break on Saturday and Sunday.