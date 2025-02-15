Major Changes in Sindh’s Vehicle Certification; All you need to know!

KARACHI – Tragic accidents in Karachi prompted stern response from provincial government which decided that all heavy vehicles in provincial capital must have fitness certificate.

The new rule announced on directives from Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah mentioned 30-day deadline for vehicles to get certified. Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation will also issue fitness certificates for its water tankers. Additionally, any heavy vehicle coming from other provinces will need fitness certificate issued by Sindh government.

Companies will also sell only registered vehicles, or they will face penalties if they don’t comply. Vehicles purchased for investment must be transported on car carriers, not driven individually. PPP led government is enforcing stricter rules to improve road safety, ensuring only roadworthy vehicles are allowed on the streets, and cracking down on unregistered vehicles being sold.

The decisions were made after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, with Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon sharing more details.

Under latest directions, heavy vehicles will be given priority, with those lacking certification prohibited from using public roads.

Meanwhile, vehicles coming from other regions will also be required to get a fitness certificate from Sindh authorities, as certificates issued by Punjab, Balochistan, or KP will not be valid within the province.