Sindh cabinet approves Universities and Boards Amendment Bill 2025

KARACHI – In a major development regarding appointment of heads of universities and other educational boards, the Sindh cabinet approved Universities and Boards Amendment Bill 2025 on Saturday.

The Sindh cabinet gave approval with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair. The ministers, advisors and secretaries were also present there.

The sources said that the cabinet approved the amendment bill related to the appointment of heads of universities and boards in Sindh.

Last month, the Sindh government tabled amendments in the provincial assembly and enabled the bureaucrats to become VC and heads of the educational institutions including universities and boards.

According to the reports, “the Sindh Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, 2025,” was tabled in the provincial assembly, with focus on reforms in the appointment procedures for key positions within the educational boards.

The bill aimed at changes to the governance of the educational institutions. The changes were made regarding appointment of chairpersons, controllers of examinations and secretaries.

A Sindh Assembly Committee was tasked earlier to present its recommendation on the amendment bill.

The bill allowed the bureaucrats to take control of the universities and boards.

The bill placed the appointment of members to the educational boards and the steering committee under the Chief Minister’s jurisdiction. The committee, which managed the boards’ administrative affairs, would include a representative from the services and general administration department.

The amendments also curtailed the boards’ ability to conduct independent inquiries, granting sole authority for such investigations to the controlling authority.

Furthermore, the Sindh CM would have the power to make direct appointments and transfers within the boards.