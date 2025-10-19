Zimbabwe replace Afghanistan as PCB unveils T20I tri-series schedule

LAHORE – Zimbabwe will replace Afghanistan in the T20I tri-series to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from November 17 to November 29.

Earlier, Afghanistan had expressed its inability to take part in the T20I tri-series also featuring Sri Lanka.

After acceptance of the invitation by the Zimbabwe Cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board has issued the schedule of the series, which will provide all three sides a good preparation for the next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The hosts, Pakistan, will take on Zimbabwe in the T20I tri-series opener at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 17. The second fixture will also be played at the same venue on November 19, when Sri Lanka will play against Zimbabwe.

Following the two matches in Rawalpindi, the action will shift to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, which will stage the remaining five matches, including the final on November 29.

T20I Tri-Series Schedule:

17 November – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

19 November – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

22 November – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

23 November – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

25 November – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 November – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

29 November –Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore