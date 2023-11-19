Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper and Central parts during the next twenty-four hour. Shallow fog and smog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab during Saturday morning. However, rain thunderstorm is expected in north-western Balochistan.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad ten degree centigrade, Lahore fifteen, Karachi twenty-one, Peshawar, Murree and Quetta nine and Muzafarabad eleven degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag and Baramula and very cold and partly cloudy weather in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning. Srinagar, Baramula and Shopian five degree centigrade, Jammu thirteen, Leh minus five, Anantnag and Pulwama four, degree centigrade.—INP