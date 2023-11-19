Prime Minister AJK Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the survival of Azad Kashmir is inescapably linked to prosperity, development and stability of Pakistan. Addressing a reception in Sadhnuti, he said that the government has allocated a 5 billion rupees endowment fund for the poor, widows, orphans, disabled, children and girls of the state.

The AJK PM said that it is for the first time in the AJK’s history that the incumbent government suspended the notification regarding the increase in electricity prices. He said that the subsidy on wheat flour has been restored. AJK Premier stated that it is for the first time in the AJK’s history that the incumbent government suspended the notification regarding the increase in electricity prices.—INP