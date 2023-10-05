Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued operation against illegal construction, encroachment and violation of building bylaws.

LDA teams on Thursday retrieved possession of six kanal commercial land worth millions of rupees in Johar Town.

Director Housing-VII Moazzam Rasheed supervised the operation carried out with the help of enforcement teams, heavy machinery and Police.

Commissioner Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operation against encroachment, violation of bylaws and land grabbers across Lahore.