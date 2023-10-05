ISLAMABAD/LHASA – Iron brothers Pakistan and China injected new vigour into China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with a push to extend the multi-billion dollar programme.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani interacted with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tibet to discuss various issues including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on the sidelines of the Third Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation.

A statement issued by Foreign Office said both sides agreed to build on the consensus on key discussions, and further shed light on regional and global matters.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor and vowed to enhance high-level exchanges and strategic communication to ensure continued cooperation.

The multi-billion infrastructure network project aimed to connect Beijing strategically important northwestern Xinjiang province to the Gwadar port, through a network of roads, railways, and pipelines to transport cargo, oil, and gas.

FM Jilani is representing Islamabad at the Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation, which was initiated in 2018 to deepen practical cooperation among regional countries on diverse subjects including geographical connectivity, environmental protection, ecological preservation, and enhancing cultural linkages.

The theme of this year’s Forum is “Ecological Civilization and Environmental Protection.”