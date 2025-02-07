Longing for Transcendent: Knowledge of God

AND of His Signs is the creation of the heavens and the earth and the diversity of your languages and colours. Indeed in that are signs for those who know. Quran 30:22 ‘The great Orientalist Franz Rosenthal wrote a book ‘Knowledge Triumphant’ in which he said, “I know of no other civilization in human history, which has put the acquisition, the development and transmission of knowledge at the very centre of their purpose.” This was the ethos of Islamic civilization. The very first word in Quran is ‘Iqra’ Read. The word knowledge is mentioned 800 times in Quran. The Prophet (PBUH) said, “Be a scholar, be a student of scholar, be a helper of the two, or be a lover of those. Abdul Aziz Ibn Umar added a fifth one, ‘Do not be a fifth one and perish.’

Rumi says, “Each moment contains a hundred messages from God. To every cry of, ‘Oh God.’ He answers a hundred times, ‘I am here.’” Do not ever think that because you cannot see God, He cannot see you. “Do not lose heart or grieve”(3:139), because even in the depths of your darkest nights, your Lord is with you always, saying, “I am near.” (2:186). Allah is the origin and cause of love. Allah never stops loving you because His love is eternal and has no beginning or end. Love is not something Allah does; love is something Allah is. You cannot separate love from God more than water from the ocean. We can respond to Allah’s love by loving and worshipping Him. Still, our unwillingness to honour Allah does not affect His divine qualities, as Allah is entirely “independent of all creatures” (3:97). Whereas human beings can be kind, God is some sort (Ar-Ra’uf); where we can be merciful, God is Mercy (Ar-Rahman). God is not just peaceful; He is Peace (As-Salam). God’s loving qualities do not change in response to our choices because God is not reactive. He is the cause of everything in existence.

God speaks to you when He says, “Do not be afraid. I am with you (20:46). God speaks to you when He says, “I created you for Myself.” God didn’t promise you that the path to goodness would always be easy, but the Quran did say, ”Allah is with those who patiently persevere.(8:46). The Prophet (PBUH) said, “One of the signs of latter-day is that people will learn other than for the sake of God.”

The learning/knowledge emphasized in Islamic Tradition is for the sake of Allah, not for a position or stature. Al-Ghazali highlights that knowledge is derived from the senses and the logic. Still, he considers both of these sources as weak sources, which will result in a man knowing only the materialistic aspects of the world in which he lives. On the other hand, divine revelation enables him to learn more about the life after death, which he considers eternal life. In Al-Ghazali’s view, proper knowledge is the knowledge of God, His books, His prophets, and His creation, including the kingdoms of earth and heavens. It also includes the knowledge of Shariah as revealed by His Prophet. He classifies disciplines such as arithmetic, medicine, etc, as techniques and believes that actual knowledge can only be achieved if the self has been nurtured through the teachings of the Holy Qur’an. The more one comprehends such knowledge, the better he knows God and the closer he comes to Him.

“Imam Ghazali categorizes knowledge into four categories. First is knowledge of philosophers, which is rational knowledge; second is knowledge of the theologians, which has a sensible component and component of revelation. Third is knowledge of the esotericists (people who claimed that they had special knowledge inaccessible to others and we just have to follow them). Last were the people of Tasawaf, who believed their knowledge was knowledge of taste and that real faith came from experience, not from a set of logical prepositions, which you learn from a textbook. Ghazali argued that all the first three types of knowledge could be dismantled if you use the right tools to dismantle them. He does this with each group, but the only group whose arguments he could not dismantle were the people of Tasawaf because they were not based on a rational argument but an argument of experimental psychology.

The people of Tasawaf argue that this is the science of the self, which can dismantle the self and allow the self to perceive the reality of the self. Al-Ghazali argues it is a science because it is the essence of science that you can replicate an experiment. Al-Ghazali tells us, quoting these men and women, that if you do these things with these preconditions, you will have the same journey as everybody else who has undertaken this journey. It will lead to the same certainty that these previous people had. “Here is the map,” he argues, “that you need a guide, though he didn’t have one. He tells us what you need for the journey, and then you have to set out on the journey yourself.” What he says is why he is called ‘Proof of Islam,’ “I took this journey, and the destination is real.” This is not a fantasy place portrayed in the story of Sindbad; it is a magical place in the east. This is a real place, a place of presence, of experience, of ecstasy. Here is the path, I have mapped it for you, set out on the journey and I assure you, you will arrive.”

—The writer is the author of various books based in Rawalpindi.

([email protected])