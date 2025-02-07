Governor Sindh calls for public participation in Mushaira event

KARACHI – Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori has raised the alarm over the rising number of fatal accidents caused by dumpers in Karachi, warning that if authorities fail to act, the public may take matters into their own hands. “After terrorism, now ‘traffic terrorism’ has gripped the city.

These deadly dumpers are claiming innocent lives on the roads. Don’t force me to stand in front of them myself,” he said during a press conference at the Governor’s House on Thursday. Speaking about Karachi’s cultural vibrancy, he assured that literary events and poetry gatherings would continue to keep the city’s spirit alive. He urged the public to attend the International Mushaira at the Expo Center on February 8, where he will also be present.

“People’s enthusiasm for poetry is growing, and we will ensure such events remain a regular part of Karachi’s cultural landscape,” he added. Governor Tessori called on the Sindh government, the provincial minister, and the Inspector General of Sindh Police to take decisive action against reckless dumpers. He warned law enforcement agencies against exploiting the struggles of the poor and stressed the need for strict legal action against those responsible for fatal road accidents.

Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating situation, he revealed that over 60 people had been killed in the city recently. “How long will this tragedy continue? Protect them, ” these are your children too,” he urged officials, emphasizing that Karachi’s safety and order must be restored.