Long Weekend ahead as Pakistanis to enjoy 4 Holidays This August; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Good news for college, university students and government employees across Pakistan as the much-awaited long weekend is just around the corner. With four consecutive holidays lined up in mid-August, Pakistanis are preparing to enjoy an extended break from routine life.

The celebrations will start with a public holiday on August 14, Independence Day as the government announced full-scale celebrations across the country, including flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural programs, parades, and tributes to the heroes of the independence movement.

The very next day, Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) will be observed with religious reverence across the nation. Mourning processions and Majalis are usually organised to honor great sacrifice of Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions in Karbala.

With Friday falling after two major public holidays, and Saturday–Sunday rounding off the week, employees and students can enjoy a 4-day weekend without taking a single day off — a rare and delightful opportunity in the middle of the academic and work calendar.

Travel bookings are reportedly picking up as families look forward to short getaways, while others plan to spend quality time at home or participate in community events.

Meanwhile, authorities have been advised to ensure security and smooth arrangements during Independence Day celebrations and Chehlum processions. The government is yet to announce holidays for mid-month as people are planning to utilise these holidays.

Mark your calendars, and set your alarms, and get ready to make the most of this golden four-day stretch in August.

Pakistan Holidays 2025