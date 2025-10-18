List of World’s Most-Indebted Countries in 2025; Where does Pakistan stand?

ISLAMABAD – As global debt continues to climb, countries around world are feeling pressure of mounting financial obligations. From the US to Japan, the list of the most-indebted nations is long, but where does Pakistan stand?

The latest report from World Population Review has unveiled the jaw-dropping state of global debts, and Pakistan finds itself at a startling 33rd place with a national debt of $260.8 billion—each citizen shouldering an average of $543!

Leading the world in debt, the United States carries an astronomical $32.9 trillion, equivalent to a mind-boggling $76,000 per American. China follows with $15 trillion, while Japan’s debt hits $10.9 trillion.

World’s Heaviest Debt Countries

Country National Debt Debt as % of GDP Debt Per Capita United States $32.9T 88.45% $75,852 China $15T 12.88% $1,787 Japan $10.9T 105.59% $37,502 United Kingdom $3.4T 293.48% $152,271 France $3.4T 249.57% $119,450 Italy $3.1T 118.99% $49,635 India $3T 16.66% $504 Germany $2.8T 144.6% $85,266 Canada $2.3T 136.08% $76,474 Brazil $1.8T 63.91% $7,056

India ranks seventh with $3 trillion in public debt, making every Indian responsible for roughly $504. In Europe, the United Kingdom and France both owe $3.4 trillion, Italy $3.1 trillion, Germany $2.8 trillion, and Canada $2.3 trillion.

Even more striking is the disparity in Muslim-majority nations. Indonesia tops the list with $543 billion in debt, followed by Egypt ($377 billion), Turkey ($330 billion), Saudi Arabia ($280 billion), and Malaysia ($278 billion).

Meanwhile, Afghanistan boasts one of the lowest debt levels globally—just $1.6 billion, or $30 per citizen—highlighting a dramatic contrast with the world’s debt giants.

This new ranking exposes the staggering financial challenges nations face today—and Pakistan’s placement is a wake-up call for urgent economic action.