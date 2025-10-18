AGL75.22▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)AIRLINK150.65▼ -1.17 (-0.01%)BOP35.83▲ 1.05 (0.03%)CNERGY8.21▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL14.29▲ 0.33 (0.02%)DFML30.24▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)DGKC241.27▼ -2.9 (-0.01%)FCCL57.4▲ 0.21 (0.00%)FFL20.72▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)HUBC218.01▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)HUMNL15.83▲ 0.19 (0.01%)KEL7.38▼ -0.32 (-0.04%)KOSM7.25▲ 0.23 (0.03%)MLCF100.96▼ -1.58 (-0.02%)NBP205.38▼ -3.39 (-0.02%)OGDC258.21▼ -0.67 (0.00%)PAEL55.33▼ -0.06 (0.00%)PIBTL15.1▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PPL182.3▼ -1.32 (-0.01%)PRL35.96▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC37.52▼ -0.94 (-0.02%)SEARL103.35▼ -2.17 (-0.02%)TELE10.93▼ -0.41 (-0.04%)TOMCL64.3▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)TPLP11.58▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET28.35▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)TRG73.45▼ -0.27 (0.00%)UNITY24.94▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)WTL2.23▲ 0.14 (0.07%)
Saturday, October 18, 2025

List of World’s Most-Indebted Countries in 2025; Where does Pakistan stand?

ISLAMABAD – As global debt continues to climb, countries around world are feeling pressure of mounting financial obligations. From the US to Japan, the list of the most-indebted nations is long, but where does Pakistan stand?

The latest report from World Population Review has unveiled the jaw-dropping state of global debts, and Pakistan finds itself at a startling 33rd place with a national debt of $260.8 billion—each citizen shouldering an average of $543!

Leading the world in debt, the United States carries an astronomical $32.9 trillion, equivalent to a mind-boggling $76,000 per American. China follows with $15 trillion, while Japan’s debt hits $10.9 trillion.

World’s Heaviest Debt Countries

Country National Debt Debt as % of GDP Debt Per Capita
United States $32.9T 88.45% $75,852
China $15T 12.88% $1,787
Japan $10.9T 105.59% $37,502
United Kingdom $3.4T 293.48% $152,271
France $3.4T 249.57% $119,450
Italy $3.1T 118.99% $49,635
India $3T 16.66% $504
Germany $2.8T 144.6% $85,266
Canada $2.3T 136.08% $76,474
Brazil $1.8T 63.91% $7,056

 

India ranks seventh with $3 trillion in public debt, making every Indian responsible for roughly $504. In Europe, the United Kingdom and France both owe $3.4 trillion, Italy $3.1 trillion, Germany $2.8 trillion, and Canada $2.3 trillion.

Even more striking is the disparity in Muslim-majority nations. Indonesia tops the list with $543 billion in debt, followed by Egypt ($377 billion), Turkey ($330 billion), Saudi Arabia ($280 billion), and Malaysia ($278 billion).

Meanwhile, Afghanistan boasts one of the lowest debt levels globally—just $1.6 billion, or $30 per citizen—highlighting a dramatic contrast with the world’s debt giants.

This new ranking exposes the staggering financial challenges nations face today—and Pakistan’s placement is a wake-up call for urgent economic action.

Pakistan’s debt dilemma and the road ahead

