List of World’s Most-Indebted Countries in 2025; Where does Pakistan stand?

ISLAMABAD – As global debt continues to climb, countries around world are feeling pressure of mounting financial obligations. From the US to Japan, the list of the most-indebted nations is long, but where does Pakistan stand?
The latest report from World Population Review has unveiled the jaw-dropping state of global debts, and Pakistan finds itself at a startling 33rd place with a national debt of $260.8 billion—each citizen shouldering an average of $543!
Leading the world in debt, the United States carries an astronomical $32.9 trillion, equivalent to a mind-boggling $76,000 per American. China follows with $15 trillion, while Japan’s debt hits $10.9 trillion.
World’s Heaviest Debt Countries
|Country
|National Debt
|Debt as % of GDP
|Debt Per Capita
|United States
|$32.9T
|88.45%
|$75,852
|China
|$15T
|12.88%
|$1,787
|Japan
|$10.9T
|105.59%
|$37,502
|United Kingdom
|$3.4T
|293.48%
|$152,271
|France
|$3.4T
|249.57%
|$119,450
|Italy
|$3.1T
|118.99%
|$49,635
|India
|$3T
|16.66%
|$504
|Germany
|$2.8T
|144.6%
|$85,266
|Canada
|$2.3T
|136.08%
|$76,474
|Brazil
|$1.8T
|63.91%
|$7,056
India ranks seventh with $3 trillion in public debt, making every Indian responsible for roughly $504. In Europe, the United Kingdom and France both owe $3.4 trillion, Italy $3.1 trillion, Germany $2.8 trillion, and Canada $2.3 trillion.
Even more striking is the disparity in Muslim-majority nations. Indonesia tops the list with $543 billion in debt, followed by Egypt ($377 billion), Turkey ($330 billion), Saudi Arabia ($280 billion), and Malaysia ($278 billion).
Meanwhile, Afghanistan boasts one of the lowest debt levels globally—just $1.6 billion, or $30 per citizen—highlighting a dramatic contrast with the world’s debt giants.
This new ranking exposes the staggering financial challenges nations face today—and Pakistan’s placement is a wake-up call for urgent economic action.