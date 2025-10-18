Who will replace Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan’s ODI Captain?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan cricket team is heading into its three-match ODI series against South Africa with one big question looming: Who will lead the team?

Pakistan cricket team is set to enter the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa under new captain, signaling major shake-up in the national team’s leadership. ODIs are scheduled to be played in Faisalabad on November 6, 4, and 8.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that no final decision has yet been made regarding the team’s captaincy. However, sources indicate that head coach Mike Hesson has formally submitted written recommendation to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, urging a joint meeting of the Selection and Advisory Committees to finalize the new leader. A decision is expected by October 20.

All signs point to Mohammad Rizwan being removed as ODI captain, despite his prior success in leading Pakistan to victories against Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa last year. Rizwan’s recent performances, however, have raised concerns. His leadership in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ended in disappointment as Pakistan exited at the group stage. Subsequent series against New Zealand and the West Indies also saw the team suffer crushing defeats.

Rizwan last captained Pakistan in August 2025 against the West Indies, where the Caribbean side claimed their first ODI series victory against Pakistan since 1991, adding fuel to the growing leadership controversy. Meanwhile, Rizwan was quietly removed from T20 captaincy, with Salman Ali Agha stepping in as the new leader.

Media speculation and social media chatter point towards fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as the frontrunner to take over the ODI captaincy. If appointed, this would mark yet another dramatic twist in Pakistan cricket’s recent leadership saga.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has overseen sweeping changes in the board since February 2024. Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi was removed from captaincy, and Babar Azam was reinstated as white-ball captain. After Pakistan’s dismal showing in the ODI World Cup 2023, Babar resigned from all formats, leading to Shaheen taking over T20 leadership. Poor results in the T20 World Cup forced Babar to step down again, paving the way for Rizwan to take charge of the white-ball side.