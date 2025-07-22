Light rain predicted in Karachi, coastal areas of Sindh

KARACHI – Partly cloudy weather with light rain is predicted in Karachi and coastal areas of Sindh on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over upper parts.

Under these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is predicted in most districts of Sindh on Tuesday night and Wednesday. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain is likely in Karachi and coastal areas of Sindh.

Karachi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C on Wednesday and between 36°C and 38°C on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in Karachi and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in Sindh, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 44°C. The maximum temperature in Nawabshah and Sukkur was recorded at 41°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 59 per cent.