ATC clears Qureshi, hands 10-year sentences to Yasmin Rashid, Mehmood in May 9 Case

LAHORE – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore cleared senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and five others in a case related to the May 9 violent protests that occurred in wake of Imran Khan’s arrest and caused nationwide violence.

PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Mehmoodur Rasheed were found guilty of inciting violence and orchestrating the attack on Lahore’s Corps Commander House, also known as Jinnah House. Both have been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the reserved verdict after final arguments were completed by both sides. Defense attorneys Burhan Muazzam and Rana Mudsar Umar represented the accused.

This case was linked to the Sherpao Bridge arson and incitement incident and part of a wider wave of unrest across Pakistan, where PTI supporters were accused of attacking state institutions and military properties. The court convicted a total of nine individuals in the case.

The ruling is considered one of the most consequential judgments stemming from the May 9 riots, highlighting the state’s ongoing legal crackdown on those allegedly involved. Legal experts expect the convicted individuals to appeal the verdict in higher courts.