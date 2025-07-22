ISLAMABAD – Iron friends Pakistan and China eye Business-to-Business cooperation under CPEC Phase II as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed na ew era of cooperation.

A new economic dawn is rising in South Asia as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said business-to-business cooperation will be prioritized between the two countries.

The second and most critical phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is said to transform historic mega-project into a direct business-to-business powerhouse between Islamabad and Beijing!

The government springs into action to shield every Chinese national in Pakistan like never before.

“Protection of our Chinese brothers is Pakistan’s top priority!” declared the Prime Minister in a high-stakes national security meeting. Special briefings revealed that elite-level security protocols are now fully operational across the country, with federal and provincial forces working in lockstep to thwart any threat.

This new chapter will bring Chinese companies and Pakistani businesses face to face in direct partnerships. We’re building a secure, business-friendly Pakistan for our Chinese allies,” said PM Shehbaz.

He also ordered priority-level airport facilities for Chinese nationals to ensure smooth, secure, and respectful treatment from the moment they land.

Pakistan and China have renewed their commitment to the high-quality advancement of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase 2.0, focusing on industrialization, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), clean energy, agriculture, and public welfare.

China emphasized integrating CPEC 2.0 with Pakistan’s development goals, particularly the five “Es”: exports, e-Pakistan, energy, environment, and equity.