Light rain expected in Karachi, parts of Sindh

KARACHI – Intermittent rains are expected in Karachi and parts of Sindh on Wednesday night and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, intermittent rains are expected in Nawabshah, Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore, Dadu, Tharparkar, Thatta and Karachi on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Karachi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30°C and 32°C on Thursday and between 29°C and 31°C on Friday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C on Thursday and between 34°C and 36°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred in some areas.

Rainfall (mm): Nawabshah 04

Dadu remained the hottest place in Sindh, with a maximum temperature of 41°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Nawabshah was recorded at 40°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 85 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 78 per cent.