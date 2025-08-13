Rabi al-Awwal Moon Update in Pakistan 2025; Check SUPARCO prediction here

ISLAMABAD – Muslims across Pakistan are eagerly preparing to welcome month of Rabi al-Awwal, as the Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) shares the latest moon-sighting update.

In its update, SUPARCO announced the expected sighting of Rabi’ al-Awwal 1447 Hijri moon. The spokesperson said new moon is expected to be born on 23rd August 2025 at 11:06 AM. The Moon will be approximately 32 hours and 13 minutes old by sunset on 24th August 2025.

In coastal areas, the interval between sunset and moonset is expected to be around 45 minutes, providing favorable conditions for moon sighting, provided the weather remains clear.

When is 12 Rabi al Awwal in Pakistan?

Based on this prediction, the first day of Rabi’ al-Awwal is likely to fall on 25th August 2025. SUPARCO advises residents to observe the sky on the evening of 24th August for the new moon.

Eid Milad un-Nabi is important occasion for Muslims as it marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad SAW. Muslims celebrate the 12th of this month as Eid, arranging religious ceremonies, public gatherings to pray, recite the Quran, and participate in processions, promoting unity and harmony.