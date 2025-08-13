Islamabad, Pakistan weather: More rains predicted

ISLAMABAD – More rains with isolated heavy falls are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, more rains with isolated heavy falls are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pothohar region, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30°C and 32°C on Thursday and between 29°C and 31°C on Friday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C on Thursday and between 30°C and 32°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred in the twin cities and parts of Pakistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 36, Balakot 17, Kakul 07

Kashmir: Kotli 13, Muzaffarabad (Airport, City 13), Rawalakot 10, Garhi Dopatta 05

Punjab: Murree 09, Islamabad (Saidpur 08, City, Golra 01), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Chaklala 01)

Sindh: Nawabshah 04

Dalbandin and Chilas remained the hottest places in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 44°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Nokkundi was recorded at 43°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 92 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 92 per cent.