LHC fixes for hearing petitions against suspension of X, former Twitter, in Pakistan

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday fixed for hearing the petitions against the suspension of social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter in Pakistan.

A LHC three-member full bench headed by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum will hear the case on April 8. Justice Farooq Haider and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa are the other members of the bench.

The court had previously sought a detailed response from the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The legal and constitutional aspects of the platform’s suspension will be reviewed in light of this response.

Hafiz Shakir Mehmood Awan and other citizens had filed the petitions and submitted that the suspension of X not only curtailed the freedom of expression but is also adversely impacted the business, journalism, and educational activities.

The petitions asked the court to direct the PTA to immediately restore access to the platform and to declare any such restrictions that violated citizens’ fundamental rights as unlawful.

Twitter Ban in Pakistan

It all started after February 8 general elections, which saw independent candidates backed by PTI win a majority of seats.

In later months, officials of social media giant revealed they were working with Pakistani government to address its concerns. The platform had been blocked by the caretaker administration, as confirmed by local officials.

This marks a significant development in Pakistan’s digital landscape, as access to social media platforms has often been a point of contention amid political unrest.