Picking the best Television is not as simple as it looks and can be overwhelming given the wide variety of options available.

Amid having a wide range of TVs, buying the best model and brand requires a lot of research as the market is loaded with a plethora of options including 1080, 2K, 4K and even 8K TVs that come with stand to FHD picture detail, and offers vibrant color scheme.

Choosing the right TV requires some research work like looking for Screen Size which is a critical factor. Resolution comes after that as it determines the level of detail the TV can display.

There are different kinds of TVs with OLED and LED/LCD. Refresh Rate can make fast-paced action scenes and sports look smoother. However, for typical use, 60Hz is often sufficient. HDR technology comprises the contrast and color range of TV. Most modern TVs are smart and come with built-in apps for streaming content. Audio Quality is essential to you, consider investing in a soundbar or a home theater system.

Always check reviews and recommendations, seek recommendations from friends or online communities, and make sure to get Warranty and Customer Support assurance.

Led TV on Installment in Pakistan 2023

TCL LED 32-inch Smart LED TV Installment Plan in Pakistan

Total Price 3 Months Plan 6 Months Plan 12 Months Plan 18 Months Plan 24 Months Plan 30 Months Plan 36 Months Plan Rs59,000 Rs19,667 (Monthly Installment) Rs9,833 Rs4,917 Rs4,380 Rs3,578 Rs3,108 Rs2,800

TCL LED 43-inch Installment Plan in Pakistan

Total Price 3 Months Plan 6 Months Plan 12 Months Plan 18 Months Plan 24 Months Plan 30 Months Plan 36 Months Plan Rs90,600 Rs30,200 (Monthly Installment) Rs15,100 Rs7,550 Rs6,727 Rs5,495 Rs4,773 Rs4,300

Samsung 32-inch LED TV Installment Plan in Pakistan

Total Price 3 Months Plan 6 Months Plan 12 Months Plan 18 Months Plan 24 Months Plan 30 Months Plan 36 Months Plan Rs73,000 Rs24,330 (Monthly Installment) Rs12,160 Rs6,085 Rs5,420 Rs4,425 Rs3,845 Rs3,470

Samsung 43 Inch LED TV Installment Plan in Pakistan