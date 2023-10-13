ISLAMABAD – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef Aldobeay, along with a delegation of Muslim nations visited Line of Control, Pakistan Army’s media wing said Friday.

OIC Secretary General for Kashmir, and high-level delegation from brotherly Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia, Sudan visited Muzaffarabad, where they laid a wreath at J&K Monument.

The members visited Mankpiyan Refugees Camp Muzaffarabad and got briefing on elaborate measures taken for socio-economic wellbeing of the inhabitants who fled from Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The visiting dignitaries also interacted with victims of ceasefire violations and briefed on the security situation along the Pakistan-India border.

They also assured the top Muslim body’s support for the Kashmir cause and expressed his desire to visit Kashmir twice each year.

OIC envoy further supported Islamabad’s stance on the Kashmir issue and reiterated that OIC endorsed Pakistan’s stance which was principally based on the UN resolutions.

The visiting members also interacted with Senior Minister Col (r) Waqar Ahmed Noor on behalf of PM AJ&K and held meetings with representatives of various political parties and members of civil society.

Ambassador Aldobeay and delegation members thanked Pakistani government for providing them an opportunity to visit LoC, and Kashmir.