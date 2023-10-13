Honda Pridor 2023, the 4-stroke petrol engine bike of country’s oldest bike maker, holds its position for being durable and performance, with no compromise on design. The ride is a perfect blend of modern styling and power as the bike offers an affordable ride.

Pridor comes with big lamp, bright indicators, and a wrapped silencer, with an aggressive front look. The bike is chosen to be a long-term ride. Its sleek body along with embellished side covers makes it a hot ride.

Amid the huge increase in bike prices, Honda has made bike purchases stress-free. Several commercial banks including MCB, Bank Alfalah, and UBL are offering Honda Atlas bikes for leasing but the facility is only available to credit card holders.

Honda Pridor Price in Pakistan October 2023

As of October 2023, Honda Pridor is available at the price of Rs208,900.

Honda Pridor Installment Plans 2023

Honda has rolled out several installment plans which are available for 3 months to 3 years. However, the zero markup option can be availed for 6 months.

The installment plans are available across all cities, and the delivery will be done at the nearest dealership.

Honda Pridor Installment Plan with MCB

Honda Pridor Monthly Installment 3 Months Plan Rs69,633 (Zero Mark-up) 6 Months Plan Rs34,817 (Zero Mark-up) 12 Months Plan Rs21,300 18 Months Plan Rs15,510 24 Months Plan Rs12,670 30 Months Plan Rs11,005 36 Months Plan Rs9,930

Bank Alfalah