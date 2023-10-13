CHENNAI- New Zealand beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the 11th match of Cricket World Cup 2023 in Chennai on Friday evening.

Chasing a target of 246 runs, New Zealand crossed the finishing line in 42.5 overs with eight wickets to spare.

After losing Rachin Ravindra with only 12 runs on the board, Devon Conway and skipper Kane Williamson put on 80 runs partnership to bring Black Caps back on track.

Williamson and Daryll Michell put on 120 runs partnership to take the team score to 200 runs. Glenn Philips joined set Daryl Mitchel after Williamson was forced to leave the crease due to injury.

Both the players take the team to the voctory target without any further damage.

Daryll Mitchel was the top scorer with 89 runs. Kane Williamson made 78 and Devon Conway 45 runs.

Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan took one wicket each.

Lockie Ferguson was named player of the match.

After put in to bat first by Black Cap’s skipper, Bangladesh continued losing wickets at crucial stages and ended up scoring 245/9 in allotted 50 overs.

Mushfiqur Rahim was the top scorer with 66 runs. Mahmudullah scored 41 runs, Shakib Al Hasan 40, Mehidy Hasan Mirza 30, Taskin Ahmed 17 and Tanzid Hasan 16 runs.

Lockie Ferguson bagged three wickets and Trent Boult and Matt Henry two each while Mitchell Santner and Glenn Philips took one wicket each.

Kane Williamson expressed his thoughts on the pitch, noting that it appears to be in good condition and may have some dew. He emphasized the significance of having participated in the warm-up matches and expressed his satisfaction with their progression, even though their original plans had some uncertainty. He acknowledged that the current situation might not have been their initial Plan A but believes it to be a solid Plan B. Additionally, as the skipper, he mentioned his inclusion in the lineup in place of Will Young.

Shakib Al Hasan, on the other hand, admitted to feeling a bit perplexed but ultimately decided to opt for batting first. He acknowledged that in a tournament of this nature, wins and losses are part of the game. Shakib also pointed out that their performance in the previous match was subpar, both in terms of bowling and batting, and that they aim to rectify this. To address this, Mahmudullah is set to replace Mahedi in the lineup.