Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday demolished three commercial buildings in Lahore for violation of bylaws.

LDA teams demolished three illegal commercial buildings in In Awan town, Marghazar Colony and main Bazar Mansoora.

کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے محمد علی رندھاوا کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اے ٹیموں کی غیرقانونی کمرشل عمارتوں کی خلاف کارروائیاں جاری۔ منصورہ ، اعوان ٹاﺅن اور مرغزار کالونی میں 3 غیر قانونی کمرشل تعمیرات مسمار کر دیں۔

Chief Town Planner-I carried out the operation with the help of enforcement teams, heavy machinery and Police.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the demolition operation.

Commissioner Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachment, violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.