Chinese ambassador calls on Pakistani PM Kakar, discusses bilateral ties, CPEC

ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Mr. Jiang Zaidong called on Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad on Wednesday, where they discussed matters of bilateral interest.

In the meeting, Prime Minister said that Pakistan and China enjoyed a unique relationship as All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partners, Iron Brothers and trusted friends.

The interim premier lauded the vision and leadership of President Xi Jinping, particularly the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The Prime Minister also noted the centrality of CPEC in enhancing economic, trade and technological ties between the two countries and highlighted its role as the flagship project of BRI.

He said Pakistan and China were fully committed to ensuring the success of CPEC and the government would continue to work closely with Chinese authorities to ensure timely implementation and completion of various projects envisaged under CPEC.

This was Ambassador Jiang’s first meeting with the Prime Minister since presenting his credentials as China’s Ambassador to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister congratulated Ambassador Jiang on assuming ambassadorial responsibilities in Islamabad and hoped that he would play a key role in further strengthening relations between the two countries.