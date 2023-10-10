Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued operation against violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use in Lahore.

On Tuesday, LDA teams demolished/sealed more than 13 buildings in Johar Town, Nawab Town, Pine Avenue, Defense Road and adjoining areas for violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use.

کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے محمد علی رندھاوا کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اے کی جوہر ٹاؤن، نواب ٹاؤن، پائن ایونیو، ڈیفنس روڈ اور ملحقہ علاقوں میں غیر قانونی تعمیرات/ کمرشل فیس نادہندگان کے خلاف کاروائی، 13 سے زائد غیر قانونی تعمیرات مسمار و سربمہر کردیں۔@commissionerlhr @RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/3SKBR5SfVc — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) October 10, 2023

Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali carried out the operation with the help of enforcement teams, heavy machinery and Police.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operation.

Commissioner Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachment, violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.