Federal government is considering hefty increase in gas tariffs for industries, domestic and commercial users.

As per media reports, the government has prepared working paper for the most significant hike in gas tariffs in recent years.

The Ministry of Energy has suggested 136% increase in gas tariff for commercial customers, 71% for the export industry, 117% for industrial users, 25% for bulk consumers and 193% for the cement industry.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the federal cabinet will review the proposal.

It has been recommended that the tariff for protected domestic consumers and Roti Tandoor operations remain unchanged.

The government is considering increase in fixed monthly charges for domestic users from Rs10 to Rs400.

Monthly charges for different categories will also see significant adjustments.

Monthly one cubic meter gas tariff will increase from Rs340 to Rs760 per MMBTU, 1.5-hectare from Rs467 to Rs1067 per MMBTU, 2 AGM3 from Rs650 to Rs1300 per MMBTU, 3 AGM 3 from Rs900 to Rs2067 per MMBTU and 4 AGM 3 from Rs1325 to Rs3125 per MMBTU.

The tariff for consumers using more than 4 AGMs per month will rise from Rs2220 to Rs4000 per MMBTU.

Bulk consumers are expected to see tariff increase from Rs1600 to Rs2000 per MMBTU, while commercial consumers from Rs1650 to Rs3900 per MMBTU.

In the industrial sector, fertilizer factories will be charged Rs580 as feed tariff and Rs1580 as fuel tariff per MMBTU.

Export industries will also see increase from Rs1100 to Rs2050 per MMBTU. Captive power plants, general industry, and industrial plants will witness tariff surge from Rs1100 to Rs2050 per MMBTU.