Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday continued operation against land grabbers/ encroachment and illegal constructions/commercialization in different parts of Lahore.

LDA teams demolished five structures in LDA Avenue-1 and Jubilee Town for violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.

Teams demolished illegal public health site, building material store, marble workshop and under construction service station/workshop in Jubilee Town and LDA Avenue-1.

LDA also retrieved possession of 20 kanal government land by demolishing boundary wall.

Chief Town Planner-I Azhar Ali and Director Housing VIII Rehan Athar carried out operation with the help of enforcement teams, heavy machinery and police.

Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operation against encroachment, violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.