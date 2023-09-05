LAHORE – Faheem Ashraf has replaced Muhammad Nawaz as Pakistan announced playing XI for the first Super Four stage match against Bangladesh.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared playing XI on social media site ‘X’ a day before the match against Bangladesh.

The match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Our playing XI for the Super 4 match against Bangladesh 🇵🇰💪#AsiaCup2023 | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/kEfGMsvsgr — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 5, 2023

Left-arm spinner Muhammad Nawaz had played against Nepal and arch-rival India in the group stage.

In the rain-abandoned match against India in Kandy, both Muhammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan failed to make any impact with the ball.

Now, Salman Ali Agha and Iftikhar Ahmed are the spin bowling options alongside Shadab Khan.

In Kandy, Pakistan missed the services of the fourth fast bowler which provided India an opportunity to recover from a disastrous situation during middle overs.

Faheem Ashraf will support the settled fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf besides providing the luxury of the presence of a solid left-handed batsman at the number 8 slot.

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (VC), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf