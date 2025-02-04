Posters praising Pak PM Shehbaz, Army Chief Asim Munir appear in Indian-occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR – Kashmiris have put up posters featuring Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, and Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in great show of close ties on Kashmir Solidarity Day,

This gesture follows recent reaffirmation by Pakistan civil-military leaders of unwavering support for the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle, further strengthening their resolve and reigniting their passion for freedom.

Different posters by Jammu Kashmir People League in Urdu language expressing gratitude towards Pakistan surfaced in Srinagar, and other cities on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day. Kashmiris commended Pakistan’s consistent support in their struggle for self-determination.

Pakistan’s Posters in Indian Kashmir

Islamabad commemorated February 5 as a day of protest against India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir, with solidarity events taking place worldwide since decades.

These posters of Pakistan civil-military leaders is yet another reminder of the continued bond between Pakistan and the Kashmiri people, signaling their shared commitment to the cause of Kashmir’s liberation.