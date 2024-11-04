Latest Update on HBL ATM Card Charges, Annual Fee November 2024

KARACHI – HBL like other banks in Pakistan change fees for debit card and other services to cover operational costs. Customers can check monthly maintenance fees added to their account statements, with transaction fees for using debit cards.
If you are holding ATM Card, you are likely to use ATMs outside the bank’s network and could face higher charges.
The leading commercial bank charges annual fees for primary debit cards range from Rs1,700 to Rs. 17,000 while supplementary cards incur lower fees. It offers free cash withdrawals at its own ATMs and certain conditions for free transactions at other banks.
HBL Card Charges 2024
|Card Type
|Charges
|PayPak Chip
|Annual Fee: Rs. 1,700; Replacement Fee: Rs. 500
|Visa Chip
|Annual Fee: Rs. 2,500; Replacement Fee: Rs. 700
|MasterCard Standard
|Annual Fee: Rs. 2,500; Replacement Fee: Rs. 700
|MasterCard Gold
|Annual Fee: Rs. 3,300; Replacement Fee: Rs. 1,000
|UnionPay Chip
|Annual Fee: Rs. 2,300; Replacement Fee: Rs. 700
|Visa Chip USD
|Annual Fee: US$ 12; Replacement Fee: US$ 4
|MasterCard Titanium
|Annual Fee: Rs. 3,000; Replacement Fee: Rs. 700
|MasterCard World
|Annual Fee: Rs. 17,000; Replacement Fee: Rs. 1,700
HBL ATM Charges 2024
Additional fees apply for balance inquiries and mini statements. Overall, customers should review the detailed fee structure to manage their banking costs effectively.