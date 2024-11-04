Latest Update on HBL ATM Card Charges, Annual Fee November 2024

KARACHI – HBL like other banks in Pakistan change fees for debit card and other services to cover operational costs. Customers can check monthly maintenance fees added to their account statements, with transaction fees for using debit cards.

If you are holding ATM Card, you are likely to use ATMs outside the bank’s network and could face higher charges.

The leading commercial bank charges annual fees for primary debit cards range from Rs1,700 to Rs. 17,000 while supplementary cards incur lower fees. It offers free cash withdrawals at its own ATMs and certain conditions for free transactions at other banks.

HBL Card Charges 2024

Card Type Charges PayPak Chip Annual Fee: Rs. 1,700; Replacement Fee: Rs. 500 Visa Chip Annual Fee: Rs. 2,500; Replacement Fee: Rs. 700 MasterCard Standard Annual Fee: Rs. 2,500; Replacement Fee: Rs. 700 MasterCard Gold Annual Fee: Rs. 3,300; Replacement Fee: Rs. 1,000 UnionPay Chip Annual Fee: Rs. 2,300; Replacement Fee: Rs. 700 Visa Chip USD Annual Fee: US$ 12; Replacement Fee: US$ 4 MasterCard Titanium Annual Fee: Rs. 3,000; Replacement Fee: Rs. 700 MasterCard World Annual Fee: Rs. 17,000; Replacement Fee: Rs. 1,700

HBL ATM Charges 2024

Details Charges Cash Withdrawal aHBL Card on HBL ATMs — HBL Card on Other Bank ATMs Rs. 23.44 Other Local Bank Card on HBL ATM Rs. 23.44 Foreign issued ATM/Debit Card on HBL ATM Rs. 850 Cash Withdrawal Receipt Charges Rs. 3.13 Balance Inquiry HBL Card on HBL ATMs — HBL Card on Other Local Bank ATMs Rs. 3.13 Other Local Bank Card on HBL ATM Rs. 3.13 Balance Inquiry Receipt Charges Rs. 3.13 HBL Card on HBL ATMs Mini Statement Rs. 5 Funds Transfer HBL to HBL — HBL to Other Bank – Rs. 1 – 25,000 Free – Rs. 25,001 and above Up to 0.1% or Rs. 200

HBL Card replacement fees vary by card type, with charges ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,700. Local POS transactions are fee-free for most cards, while international transactions will get 4pc fee.

Additional fees apply for balance inquiries and mini statements. Overall, customers should review the detailed fee structure to manage their banking costs effectively.