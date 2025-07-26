Exploring Urumqi’s multilayered transformation journey

IN June 2025, a diverse delegation of academics and media influencers embarked on a twelve-day journey to China; the last leg of the tour led them to Urumqi, the vibrant capital of China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Carefully curated by the China Centre for International Communication Group (CICG), besides visits to Beijing and Chongqing, the itinerary offered an immersive view into Xinjiang’s developmental arc—interweaving ancient culture, technological advancement and strategic counterterrorism initiatives. Representing multiple generations, from seasoned septuagenarians to dynamic members of Generation Z, the delegation was uniquely poised to experience the region’s complexities through varied lenses. As participants, we were not only witnesses to Xinjiang’s resurgence but also recipients of China’s vision for balanced progress—preserving heritage while embracing innovation.

Kashgar was described in the previous article but in Urumqi, our first major stop, the Xinjiang International Convention and Exhibition Centre on Counterterrorism and Deradicalization, laid a sobering foundation for the concluding leg of the visit. The centre meticulously presented China’s multi-pronged strategy for confronting extremism—distinguishing between hardened protagonists and those misled by separatist ideologies. We observed the extensive legal frameworks that guide this effort, rooted in the Chinese Constitution and bolstered by regional statutes.

While punitive action is swiftly taken against confirmed terrorists and inciters of violence, a notable effort is directed toward re-education and reintegration. Misguided individuals—especially the youth—are offered constitutional literacy, vocational training and psychological counselling as part of the deradicalization process. This duality—firm justice blended with compassionate reform—reflects a nuanced response to an issue that has plagued many nations globally. In stark contrast to the formality of counterterrorism discourse, our visit to Urumqi’s Grand Bazaar brought alive the city’s cultural heartbeat. Rich aromas of traditional Uyghur cuisine mingled with the vibrant sounds of folk instruments and the visual tapestry of handwoven textiles, copperware and jade. Here, heritage isn’t preserved behind glass—it lives through economic interaction and daily life.

The bazaar serves not only as a commercial hub but as a cultural bridge, celebrating diversity while fuelling local enterprise. We encountered traders from multiple ethnic backgrounds, each contributing to an ecosystem where economic opportunity and cultural identity converge. The experience reminded us that heritage preservation, when allied with economic utility, becomes a powerful engine of stability. Our delegation also attended the Opening Ceremony of the 2025 China-Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo, positioning Urumqi as a gateway between East and West; showcasing not just products, but policies—economic blueprints for transcontinental collaboration in clean energy, digital technology and logistics.

China’s emphasis on regional connectivity, particularly through the Belt and Road Initiative, was evident in the presentations and pavilions. We viewed innovative demonstrations of smart infrastructure, green supply chains and digital finance tools tailored for international cooperation. The Expo underscored Xinjiang’s growing role in global commerce—not as a peripheral region, but as a strategic nucleus. A particularly meaningful chapter of our visit unfolded at the Xinjiang Islamic Institute, where we engaged with faculty and students committed to promoting religious literacy and peaceful coexistence. Contrary to narratives suggesting religious suppression, our tour highlighted robust theological education rooted in Islamic tradition and adapted to China’s constitutional values. Scholars discussed the curriculum, which includes Arabic language, Quranic interpretation and comparative religious studies, alongside civic education. Dialogue emphasized the Institute’s role in building a generation of clerics who are both spiritually grounded and socially responsible—a fusion essential for guiding communities amid the challenges of modernity and misinformation.

At the cutting edge of development, our visit to a High-Tech Plant Factory revealed Xinjiang’s forward-looking agricultural strategies. Inside this climate-controlled facility, vertical farming and automated nutrient delivery systems exemplified precision agriculture in action. The factory symbolizes how technological investment is reshaping traditionally arid regions into productive landscapes—offering food security while minimizing ecological impact. With solar panels glinting on the roof and AI-managed irrigation systems humming beneath, the site exemplified Xinjiang’s commitment to green innovation. It also reflected China’s broader aspiration to harmonize environmental protection with economic efficiency, using science to reclaim and rejuvenate.

The structure and intent of this delegation were, in themselves, remarkable. CICG had meticulously orchestrated each facet of the journey—not merely to inform, but to invite inquiry. The delegation represented a mosaic of ages and professions, from historians and sociologists to digital content creators and editorial writers. This generational blend allowed layered discussions to flourish—from legacy frameworks to future-forward ideation. Each visit deepened our understanding of how China seeks to balance unity with diversity, development with tradition and security with compassion. Xinjiang emerged not only as a region redefined, but as a mirror reflecting China’s national ethos—order grounded in inclusivity, with an eye on long-term prosperity.

As our twelve-day journey concluded, it was evident that China’s transformation journey defies singular narratives. While Beijing and Chongqing highlighted innovation and state-of-the-art development, in Kashgar and Urumqi, we witnessed that through structured counterterrorism and rehabilitative deradicalization, Xinjiang addresses security challenges with humane alternatives. Through commerce, faith and technology, it nurtures diversity and resilience. And through institutions like CICG, it opens its doors to dialogue—curating experiences that compel deeper consideration beyond surface interpretations. From sprawling trade expos to intimate cultural exchanges, Xinjiang demonstrated how strategic planning and inclusive governance can chart a path toward peace, prosperity and pride. For our delegation, the visit was far more than an itinerary—it was an invitation into a narrative of renewal, dignity and forward motion.

—The writer, Retired Group Captain of PAF, is author of several books on China.

