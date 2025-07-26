CHIEF Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi’s unveiling of a judicial reform agenda marks a much needed intervention to revamp the country’s justice system.

These reforms are not only long overdue, but they also address some of the most fundamental challenges facing the judiciary, particularly at the district level. While reforming the justice system is a continuous process, this initiative must be appreciated for its clarity of focus and commitment to structural change.

At the heart of the CJP’s reform plan is a focus on the district judiciary — a pragmatic and strategic choice. District courts deal with the overwhelming majority of legal disputes in the country and are the first point of contact between citizens and the justice system. Enhancing the performance, professionalism and wellbeing of district judges is a critical step if the goal is to deliver timely and inexpensive justice. The introduction of model criminal trial courts and fixed timelines for the resolution of civil and criminal cases are commendable. Additionally, the creation of a professional excellence index and ethical guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) within the judiciary signals a forward-looking approach. Technology, if used wisely, can help streamline case management, reduce administrative burdens and enhance transparency. While these reforms are promising, their success will ultimately depend on sustained commitment and collaboration among all relevant stakeholders. Reform cannot and should not be the sole responsibility of the judiciary. The performance of the judicial system is inextricably linked to the performance of other institutions, particularly police department. Without parallel reforms in the investigation and prosecution processes, judicial reforms will fall short of delivering comprehensive justice. The criminal justice system, in particular, relies heavily on police competence, transparency and professionalism—areas that have long been in need of urgent improvement. Ownership, as the Chief Justice rightly pointed out, is essential. No reform can be effective unless it is institutionalized through inclusive policymaking, continuous monitoring and transparent evaluation. In welcoming the CJP’s vision and initiative, it is imperative to stress that this must not be seen as a one-time effort, but as the beginning of an ongoing and evolving process of judicial transformation. The goal must remain clear: to build a justice system that is responsive, affordable, transparent and humane. Only then can the public’s trust in the judiciary be truly restored and sustained.