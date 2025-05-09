AGL42.13▼ -1.1 (-0.03%)AIRLINK136.59▲ 9.32 (0.07%)BOP9.12▲ 0.44 (0.05%)CNERGY6.42▲ 0.7 (0.12%)DCL8.94▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML27.06▼ -1.43 (-0.05%)DGKC127.63▲ 8.08 (0.07%)FCCL41.55▲ 1.69 (0.04%)FFL13.04▲ 0.83 (0.07%)HUBC125.77▲ 6.77 (0.06%)HUMNL11.4▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.01▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM3.99▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF63.32▲ 2.45 (0.04%)NBP78.74▲ 3.03 (0.04%)OGDC184.55▲ 8.16 (0.05%)PAEL40.22▲ 3.21 (0.09%)PIBTL7.62▲ 0.52 (0.07%)PPL138.86▲ 7.95 (0.06%)PRL24.56▲ 0.3 (0.01%)PTC17.54▲ 0.11 (0.01%)SEARL68.24▲ 1.59 (0.02%)TELE5.94▲ 0.34 (0.06%)TOMCL25.61▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)TPLP7▲ 0.25 (0.04%)TREET16.59▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG56.27▲ 3.14 (0.06%)UNITY23.44▼ -0.63 (-0.03%)WTL1.16▲ 0.06 (0.05%)

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather: More rains, isolated hailstorms likely

PESHAWAR – More rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are likely in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds are likely in Chitral, Shangla, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Bajaur, Khyber, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Kohat, Hangu, Waziristan and Kurram on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday with occasional gaps.

Heavy rains and hailstorms are also likely at a few places during the period. Wet spells and strong winds may damage loose structures like solar panels.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 33°C and 35°C on Saturday and between 34°C and 36°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 23, City 13), Saidu Sharif 19, Malam Jabba 13, Kakul 11, Pattan 09, Kalam 08, Dir 06, Peshawar Airport, Mardan 03, Mir Khani, Balakot, Cherat 02, Bannu, Drosh 01

Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu remained the hottest places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 52 per cent.

Widespread rains predicted in Pakistan from May 7

Staff Report

