ISLAMABAD – Floods hampered construction projects in Pakistan, adding cost overrun, loss of materials and cutting transport as swamps of country is reeling from unprecedented delgues. Cement prices also witnessed changes amid the alarming situation.

Cement brands show a relatively narrow range, showing a competitive market with only slight variations between companies. Cement prices are between 1380-1410, with Cherat, Falcon, and Flaying Pakistan below 1400. Askari and Kohat Cement are slightly higher, while DG Khan, Fauji, Lucky Cement, and Pioneer are priced at 1400, reflecting an average market rate.

Latest Cement Rates

Brand Price Askari Cement 1390 BestWay Cement 1410 Cherat Cement 1380 DG Khan Cement 1400 Falcon Cement 1380 Flaying Pakistan 1380 Fauji Cement 1400 Kohat Cement 1390 Lucky Cement 1400 Maple Leaf Cement 1430 Pioneer 1400

In September 2025, BestWay Cement is at 1410, slightly above the average, possibly reflecting brand positioning or perceived quality. Maple Leaf Cement stands out at 1430, highest in the list.

Overall, the pricing pattern demonstrates a clustered market with minor differences, where only a few brands differentiate themselves as either budget-friendly or premium options.