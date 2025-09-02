AGL75.9▲ 1.77 (0.02%)AIRLINK159.82▲ 3.55 (0.02%)BOP17.58▲ 1 (0.06%)CNERGY7.22▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL13.43▼ -0.42 (-0.03%)DFML36.41▲ 2.42 (0.07%)DGKC205.84▼ -3.38 (-0.02%)FCCL58.06▼ -1.4 (-0.02%)FFL17.04▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC163.23▼ -0.7 (0.00%)HUMNL14.94▲ 0.1 (0.01%)KEL5.27▼ -0.16 (-0.03%)KOSM6.96▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF103.77▼ -1.06 (-0.01%)NBP153.29▼ -0.21 (0.00%)OGDC269.32▼ -1.03 (0.00%)PAEL52.47▼ -0.07 (0.00%)PIBTL12.69▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)PPL178.56▼ -0.56 (0.00%)PRL31.78▲ 0.07 (0.00%)PTC22.72▼ -0.05 (0.00%)SEARL114.7▲ 0.66 (0.01%)TELE8.28▲ 0.14 (0.02%)TOMCL53.13▲ 2.51 (0.05%)TPLP10.36▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET25.19▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TRG55.96▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)UNITY28.42▲ 0.01 (0.00%)WTL1.46▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
Latest Cement Prices in Pakistan for September 2025

ISLAMABAD – Floods hampered construction projects in Pakistan, adding cost overrun, loss of materials and cutting transport as swamps of country is reeling from unprecedented delgues. Cement prices also witnessed changes amid the alarming situation.

Cement brands show a relatively narrow range, showing a competitive market with only slight variations between companies. Cement prices are between 1380-1410, with Cherat, Falcon, and Flaying Pakistan below 1400. Askari and Kohat Cement are slightly higher, while DG Khan, Fauji, Lucky Cement, and Pioneer are priced at 1400, reflecting an average market rate.

Latest Cement Rates

Brand Price
Askari Cement 1390
BestWay Cement 1410
Cherat Cement 1380
DG Khan Cement 1400
Falcon Cement 1380
Flaying Pakistan 1380
Fauji Cement 1400
Kohat Cement 1390
Lucky Cement 1400
Maple Leaf Cement 1430
Pioneer 1400

In September 2025, BestWay Cement is at 1410, slightly above the average, possibly reflecting brand positioning or perceived quality. Maple Leaf Cement stands out at 1430, highest in the list.

Overall, the pricing pattern demonstrates a clustered market with minor differences, where only a few brands differentiate themselves as either budget-friendly or premium options.

Cement Sales

Cement dispatches in Pakistan witnessed growth last month as Local dispatches reached 3.097 million tons, up 10.33% from August 2024, while exports rose 22.13% to 749,723 tons.

During the first two months of FY26 (July–August 2025), total cement dispatches surged 20.88% to 7.847 million tons, with domestic deliveries rising 14.25% and exports increasing 51.29% compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, challenges remained amid heavy rains and floods, while industry members are urging government to cut cement taxes to lower rehabilitation costs in affected areas.

