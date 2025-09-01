After the floods: Building a resilient Pakistan

NATURE retaliates in its own manner.

The nation is seeing this manifest as extreme floods. Pakistan’s battle with floods has become devastating in recent years. Seasonal flooding has always been a threat to the country due to its geography, which is centered on the Indus River. Nevertheless, what was once a predictable problem has now morphed into a never-ending disaster. The scope and severity of floods are now unprecedented, a result of climate change and failing infrastructure.

The severity of the crisis is highlighted by historical events from the last decade. More than 20 million people were displaced by the 2010 floods, which also caused almost 2,000 deaths and around $10 billion in damages. According to the World Bank, the 2022 disaster was much worse: Pakistan saw one-third of its land underwater, impacting 33 million people, with over $30 billion in damages. The 2025 floods, unlike previous ones, validated expert warnings of “climate volatility”. The erratic cycle of droughts, glacial melt and heavy rain appears in rapid succession, showing this instability.

Pakistan lies at the base of the northern Himalayas, home to over 7,000 glaciers. Global warming is causing glaciers to melt regularly, which leads to glacial lake outburst floods. Meanwhile, Pakistan has been losing its natural defenses against floods. Logging, farming and urbanization have destroyed forests and wetlands that absorb rainfall and slow runoff. Rivers are free to swell with little resistance because the country’s upstream watersheds are dangerously bare, with forest cover less than 5%.

Adding to these environmental vulnerabilities is the failure of Pakistan’s flood infrastructure. Deteriorating levees, dams and canals, many built long ago, are failing to cope with modern climate extremes. Simultaneously, rapid population growth has displaced susceptible populations into floodplains. Communities have grown in areas prone to natural disasters, thus when floods occur, people and property are significantly harmed.

The cost to humans and the economy is immense. Floods cause deaths, displacement and long-term problems like disease, trauma and economic issues. Cholera, malaria and other diseases can be spread through contaminated water and poor sanitation. Many survivors struggle with deep psychological scars frequently including anxiety and PTSD. Children are most affected when schools are damaged or destroyed as their education suffers for extended periods, hindering generations. Women, the elderly and other at-risk groups face disproportionate suffering due to poor healthcare and relief efforts.

The economic fallout affects every industry. Pakistan’s agriculture takes huge hits with each major flood. Four million acres of crops, like rice, wheat and vegetables, were lost in 2022. The livestock, a crucial rural resource, was destroyed. Food shortages grew worse as costs increased and earnings plummeted. Damage to roads, bridges and utilities costs the nation billions, beyond agriculture. Fixing damage from floods drains resources that could prevent future harm.

Other countries have shown it’s possible to avoid such unavoidable destruction. Bangladesh, once equally vulnerable, has drastically decreased casualties by investing in early warning systems, cyclone shelters and educating communities. With long-standing water management expertise, the Netherlands created the “Room for the River” program, enabling controlled flooding in specific areas to safeguard cities. To reduce losses, Japan uses tech, water management and drills. These examples show that resilience can be built by political will, planning and community engagement.

Vision and a sense of urgency are needed for Pakistan’s future. Early warning systems should be bolstered and grown, ensuring all communities get alerts promptly via sirens, radios and phones. Infrastructure must be rebuilt, considering future climate extremes, not the past. Incorporating green spaces, wetlands and absorbent paving in cities can lessen dependence on concrete. Restoring ecosystems is crucial; planting trees upstream can capture rainwater and wetlands/mangroves buffer against floods and storm surges. Management of the Indus River across its basin is equally important. A central body for water management could unify efforts and limit damage. Urgent reinforcement is also needed for rescue operations. Better response times might be the result of combining civil and military coordination with advanced equipment such as boats, helicopters and drones. Satellite mapping and AI provide new ways to find flood zones and focus aid.

However, the greater fight against climate change continues to grow, even as Pakistan becomes more resilient. Pakistan is in the top ten most vulnerable nations, despite causing less than one percent of global emissions, says the Global Climate Risk Index. Thus, it needs to keep arguing for climate justice globally, while also working to lower emissions and get used to a more extreme climate locally.

Although floods are natural, we can prevent disastrous ones. Pakistan could limit destruction with foresight, investment and environmental respect. Recent years’ lessons are obvious: ecosystems need value, communities require preparation and development needs resilience. In disaster circles, a common saying is: “The prime time to plant a tree was twenty years ago; the second-best time is now.”

Pakistan can only combat flood damage through quick reforestation. In addition, clearing floodplains and cultivating forests in them are necessary to avoid property and life loss. The upcoming monsoon season could bring stronger rains that could cause more dangerous floods. Responding now is crucial to mitigating the disaster’s future impact. Pakistan cannot afford to wait for the next flood to act. Building back better is not just a slogan but a necessity — one that will determine whether future generations inherit a cycle of destruction or a legacy of survival. For now, we are morally and ethically obligated to safeguard future generations.

—The writer is Commoner from 44th Common Educationist — Founder of WHI Institute.based in Sargodha.

