Cement sales increase by 10.33pc in Pakistan in August 2025

Domestic cement dispatches reached 3.097 million tons during the last month, as compared with 2.807 million tons in August 2024, showing a month-over-month increase of 10.33%.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) on Tuesday, exports also rose by 22.13% as the volumes increased from 613,857 tons in August 2024 to 749,723 tons in August 2025.

The figures of last month (July 2025) were far better as the industry witnessed 18.61% domestic growth and an 84% jump in exports over July 2024. Total cement dispatches during August 2025 were 3.846 million tons against 3.421 million tons during the same month of the last fiscal year, showing an increase of 12.45%.

In August 2025, north-based mills dispatched 2.795 million tons of cement, showing an increase of 8.10% against 2.585 million tons in August 2024. South-based mills dispatched 1.05 million tons of cement during August 2025, which was also 25.93% more compared to 0.835 million tons during August 2024.

North-based mills dispatched 2.586 million tons of cement in domestic markets in August 2025, showing an increase of 8.64% against 2.380 million tons in August 2024. South-based mills dispatched 510,758 tons of cement in local markets during August 2025, which was also 19.81% more compared to 26,289 tons during August 2024.

Exports from north-based mills marginally increased by 1.84% as the quantities rose from 204,901 tons in August 2024 to 208,669 tons in August 2025. Exports from the south, however, showed a healthy increase by 32.30% to 541,054 tons in August 2025 from 408,956 tons during the same month last year.

During the first two months of the current fiscal year, total cement dispatches (domestic and exports) were 7.847 million tons, which is 20.88% higher than 6.492 million tons during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Domestic dispatches during this period were 6.090 million tons against 5.331 million tons during the same period last year, showing an increase of 14.25%. Exports also showed an increase by 51.29% as the volumes jumped to 1.757 million tons compared to 1.161 million tons exported during the same period of the last fiscal year.

North-based mills dispatched 5.004 million tons of cement domestically during the first two months of the current fiscal year, showing an increase of 10.36% over 4.535 million tons during July-August 2024. Exports from the north showed a healthy increase by 44.99% percent to 440,654 tons during July-August 2025 compared with 303,921 tons exported during the same period last year.

Total dispatches by north based mills increased by 12.53% to 5.445 million tons during the first two months of the current financial year from 4.839 million tons during the same period of the last financial year.

Domestic dispatches by south-based mills during July-August 2025 were 1.086 million tons, showing an increase of 36.46% over 0.796 million tons during the same period of the last fiscal year. Exports from the south also showed a massive increase by 53.53% to 1.316 million tons during July-August 2025 compared with 0.857 million tons during the same period last year.

Total dispatches by south-based mills increased by 45.31% to 2.402 million tons during the first two months of the current financial year from 1.653 million tons during the same period of the last financial year.

APCMA spokesman said that the country is passing through tough times due to excessive rains and floods affecting the masses. He urged the government to reduce taxes on cement to bring down the cost of rehabilitation of affected areas.