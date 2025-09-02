BRI and Xi’s Global Governance Initiative: An Expert Analysis

While delivering a keynote speech in the 25th SCO Annual Heads of the State Council Conference in Tianjin, the Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted the “strategic significance” of the BRI due to which a large number of “landmark” projects have taken root.

Thus industrial investment cooperation has been “actively” promoted and regional development and prosperity have become more “dynamic.” On the other hand, SCO has become more developed, dynamic and productive achieving new skies of mutual trust, respect, openness, modernization, digitalization, AI and qualitative industrialization due to which member countries’ economies, communities and enterprises have become engine of growth gearing towards greater socio-economic integration, trans-regional connectivity, hybrid agriculture and multiculturalism.

On the other hand, equality, justice, rule of the law, effectiveness of the UN, other international organizations like WTO, WHO & UNHRC, immense rise to unilateralism, economic protectionism, severe violations of international engagements, norms and means have been the “hallmark” of today’s world because of the “untamed” whimsical policies of the West and its “blind” and “biased” support to its regional as well as international allies around the globe. Unfortunately, the UN has been further “marginalized” because of “undemocratic” composition, utility and scope of its leadership “eroding” the real essence of globalization, economic cooperation and peace and stability in the world. Thus Xi’s historic speech in the SCO is the first “giant” step towards achieving global equality, enhanced role of the developing countries and last but not least, further strengthening of the international system based on equality and justice.

Ironically, the announcement of the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) has again started “criticism” in the Western media outlets and CNN in its latest published article termed it first step towards the formation of an “alternative world order” pushing back against the foundations of a US-led world order, opposing alliances like NATO enforcing the West’s rules-based system. Frankly speaking, the GGI “vividly” reflects China’s constructive, productive and participatory role in the global governance “rectifying” existing faulty lines and introducing a new mechanism of “consultative” diplomacy to promote peace, political stability, geopolitical sustainability and geo-strategic harmony in the world, resolving all issues and conflicts through dialogue, diplomacy and development instead of destruction and debris.

It would be the first big “systematic” step towards achieving a “strategic equilibrium” in the working, efficacy and productivity of the international world order, catering to the genuine causes and concerns of the developing countries. Thus it would be supportive to BRI further transforming communities, countries and continents in the world. Definitely, it would further strengthen the role of Global South and the developing countries in world affairs, protecting their vested interests which subsequently gear the development potential of the BRI while safeguarding socio-economic security. It seems to be another important “public” good initiated by Xi with the world to promote building a more just and reasonable global governance system which is timely, holistic, comprehensive and “futuristic,” disseminating the spirit of true “hope,” “harmony” and “high values.”

The GGI adheres to sovereign equality, respects international law, practices multilateralism, advocates a people-centered approach and focuses on real actions addressing missing equality, justice, fairness and openness in global governance. It rejects Cold War mentality, hegemonism and protectionism while promoting connectivity as the true essence of the BRI. With peaceful coexistence, win-win cooperation, alignment with history and emphasis on geo-economics over geo-politics, it advances peace, prosperity, positivity, productivity and participation. The GGI promotes consultation, openness and shared benefits, integrating Chinese wisdom and public goods to address global challenges. By fostering a shared future for humanity, enhancing economic security, social equality, political stability and supply chain cooperation, it strengthens China’s resolve for a prosperous, connected and productive world, earning wide applause and support while showcasing China’s responsibility as a major power.

Seemingly, our world is confronted with increasing trust deficit forcefully pushing towards the rule of the jungle instead of rule of the law, inequality instead of equality, injustice instead of justice and hegemony instead of universal harmony. However, the GGI has become a torchbearer of peace, humanity, socio-economic equilibrium and a new normal achieving regional and global balancing act protecting the vested interests of the Global South and the developing countries. The pseudo intellectuals are objecting that Xi’s previous global initiatives of development, security, civilization and now global governance do not have concrete outlines which are absolutely “untrue,” “ineffectual” and based on “political hype.” Candidly speaking these initiatives are not a corporate strategy of a company; rather these are the unique parameters and variables to achieve the highest goals of progress and prosperity around the globe in which the role of the BRI is paramount.

Evidently, serious underrepresentation of the Global South because of the collective rise of emerging markets and developing countries should enhance the representation of the Global South and redress historical injustice. Moreover, corrosion of authoritativeness because of frequent violations of the principles of the UN Charter, denial of the resolutions of the Security Council and unilateral sanctions have de-shaped international law and disrupted the international order. Thus the GGI has become a new facilitator and stimulator of justice and equitable global governance. Moreover, lagging in the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, rise in climate change and the digital divide have become a surgical strike to the Global South and the under-developing countries. New frontiers of artificial intelligence (AI), cyberspace and outer space have further imbalanced the equality equation between the West and the East. Hence the GGI has become a significant concern for the international community, seriously anticipating more perspectives and solutions from China.

To conclude, the GGI has five core principles consisting of adhering to sovereign equality, abiding by international rule of law, practicing multilateralism, advocating the people-centered approach and focusing on taking real actions offering profound guidance to reform and improve global governance. Thus the GGI’s sovereign equality, the international rule of law, multilateralism and the pro-people approach may be achieved by taking real actions. Obviously these five core principles are allied with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.