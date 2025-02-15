Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to strengthen existing defence, security cooperation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their commitment for further strengthening existing defence and security cooperation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The military’s media wing said that both the countries reviewed the ongoing cooperation between Armed Forces of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with focus on mutual exchange programs, training initiatives and other defence-related activities.

The development took place during official visit of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Chairman General Sahir Shamshad Mirza to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for 8th round of Pakistan-KSA Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC) meeting.

The CJCSC Chairman General Sahir Shamshad Mirza also called on Major General Talal Bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Assistant Minister of Defence and General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff, Saudi Arabia.

The both sides discussed security issues evolving regional environmental and bilateral defence cooperation, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday.

The CJCSC and General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff, Saudi Arabia co-chaired JMCC meeting.

The Saudi military leadership lauded professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier upon arrival at Armed Forces Headquarters smartly turned out military contingent presented “Guard of Honour” to Chairman JCSC.