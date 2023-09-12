Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered rains for Lahore and parts of Punjab on Tuesday night and the following two days

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave is prevailing over the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province on Tuesday night and the following two days.

However, rain-wind/ thundershower may occur at isolated places in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujrat and surrounding areas during the period.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 34-36 C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

However, some areas of Punjab received scattered rains.

Rainfall (mm):

Narowal 04

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 41 C

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 55 per cent.