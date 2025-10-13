AGL75.14▼ -0.28 (0.00%)AIRLINK154.68▼ -1.71 (-0.01%)BOP31.78▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.83▼ -0.44 (-0.05%)DCL13.94▼ -0.76 (-0.05%)DFML28.67▼ -1.34 (-0.04%)DGKC238.25▼ -5.57 (-0.02%)FCCL54.87▼ -1.82 (-0.03%)FFL20.03▼ -0.52 (-0.03%)HUBC205.65▼ -5.52 (-0.03%)HUMNL14.77▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)KEL6.85▼ -0.28 (-0.04%)KOSM6.89▼ -0.34 (-0.05%)MLCF100.47▼ -4.53 (-0.04%)NBP198.05▼ -5.39 (-0.03%)OGDC252.84▼ -11.13 (-0.04%)PAEL52.38▼ -1.42 (-0.03%)PIBTL13.86▼ -0.77 (-0.05%)PPL180.19▼ -9.7 (-0.05%)PRL35.79▼ -1.51 (-0.04%)PTC36.64▼ -0.61 (-0.02%)SEARL99.75▼ -1.15 (-0.01%)TELE9.39▼ -0.76 (-0.07%)TOMCL61.7▼ -2.79 (-0.04%)TPLP11.66▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)TREET28.23▼ -0.61 (-0.02%)TRG72.91▼ -1.52 (-0.02%)UNITY26.19▲ 2.38 (0.10%)WTL1.67▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)
Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Trump sends regards to Pak Field Marshal Asim Munir via PM Shehbaz Sharif

SHARM EL SHEIKH – US President Donald Trump lauded Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir during the Gaza Ceasefire Peace Summit.

Trump said, “I want to thank Shehbaz Sharif and my favorite field marshal from Pakistan. Please give him my regards.”

At the summit, Trump invited PM Sharif to address world leaders, where Sharif commended Trump’s efforts in promoting peace, calling him a “man of peace.”

He stressed that without Trump and his team’s intervention, tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan could have escalated to catastrophic levels.

The dramatic signing ceremony that had world leaders and attendees applauding, President Donald Trump once again stole the spotlight. “Everybody’s happy,” he proclaimed, celebrating what he described as a deal that “took off like a rocket ship.”

He expressed gratitude for the widespread support during tense negotiations and dismissed previous warnings of a Middle East conflict escalating into World War Three. “That’s not going to happen,” he confidently assured the crowd.

