Fifa World Cup 2026 Pre Sale Draw For Tickets To Begin From September 10

KARACHI – The much-awaited pre-sale draw for tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to begin from September 10 and will run until September 19, offering football fans around the world an exclusive chance to secure their spots at the tournament.

During this pre-sale phase, the qualifying cardholders will be able to book tickets for the group stage, with prices starting at $60.

However, the cost of tickets for later stages including the semifinals and finals will rise considerably, with prices reaching up to $6,730 for the most sought-after matches.

FIFA’s Director of Ticketing and Hospitality Falk Eller revealed that one million tickets will be available during the first pre-sale draw. The pricing strategy has been designed to reflect market demand, as the 2026 World Cup would be the first to be hosted across three countries: the United States, Canada and Mexico.

This pricing model aimed at ensuring that the fans would pay different prices based on the demand for tickets in various stages of the tournament. The market-driven approach aimed at providing fair access to tickets while accommodating the diverse fan base spread across three nations.

The fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to be part of this historic World Cup 2025 which promises to be one of the largest and most exciting events in the history of football.