Honda 125 Gold edition 2026 installment plan with 0% markup revealed

LAHORE – Atlast Honda has rolled out the new edition of its one of the most favourite bike, Honda CG125 Self-Start Gold, to attract more buyers in Pakistan.

The new model, which features updated sticker design, offers an imposing looks with the combination of strong performance when you ride it on roads.

This combination not only looks splendid but also adds a sense of power and elegance to the bike. To meet the requirements of riders, who love glow and shine, Honda launched the Gold model of its one of the most-selling bike, CG 125.

Honda CG 125 is known for its durability, reliability, and fuel efficiency. The bike’s build quality, parts availability, and aftermarket services are key factors behind its higher sales. People prefer the bike due to its easy maintenance and other swift conditions.

The Gold edition features both self-start and kick start, besides equipping with 4 Stroke 125cc OHV Air Cooled engine and 5 Speed Transmission.

Honda CG 125 Gold Edition 2026 Price

The price of Honda CG 125 Gold Edition 2026 stands at Rs296,900 as of September 2025.

Honda CG 125 Gold Installment Plan

The Bank Alfalah offers convenient installment plan for Honda CG125 Gold with zero percent markup for the period of three and six months.

Under the three-month plan, the buyer will pay Rs98,967 in wake of per month installment. The bank charges 5% in wake of the processing fee.

Under the six month zero markup plan, the monthly installment is Rs49,483 while the bank charges 8% in wake of the processing fee.