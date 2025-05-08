Lahore Schools and Colleges Closed Until May 11 amid Pak-India Escalation

LAHORE — All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, across Punjab have been closed in Lahore till May 11 due to escalating security concerns following a series of Indian missile and drone strikes.

The attacks, which took place on May 6–7, 2025, targeted various locations in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in civilian casualties and significant infrastructure damage.

In response to the increasing security threats, the Punjab government declared a state of emergency across the province, placing hospitals, security forces, and civil defense units on high alert. To ensure the safety of students and faculty, authorities ordered the closure of all educational institutions on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, as part of precautionary measures.

Lahore School Holidays

While the closure has been confirmed through official channels, no further announcements have been made regarding the situation for May 8 and beyond. The Punjab government has dispelled rumors circulating on social media about an extended holiday, calling the viral notification of school closures beyond May 7 fake.

Authorities have assured the public that any future decisions regarding the continuation of school closures will be made based on continuous assessments of the security situation. For now, parents and students are urged to stay informed through the Punjab School Education Department’s official website and verified social media accounts to receive accurate updates on the status of educational institutions.

More Updates to follow…