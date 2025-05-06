Schools to remain closed in in Pakistan on Wednesday amid Indian coward attack

LAHORE – Punjab government has announced the closure of all public and private educational institutions across the province for Wednesday, May 7 as India launched attack on Pakistan, but only to get taste of its own medicine.

As Punjab remained on high alert, the provincial government announced holidays in all educational institutions in light of safety of young learners.

Wednesday School Holiday

The decision follows series of Indian airstrikes targeting several locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Punjab, including Kotli, Ahmadpur East, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Muridke.

Pakistani military responded by shooting down two Indian fighter jets and destroying a brigade headquarters and a checkpoint across the Line of Control (LoC).

The attacks have led to civilian casualties, with at least three people reported dead and a dozen others injured, according to local authorities.

Officials have not specified how long the schools will remain closed but emphasized that the move is a precautionary measure in light of the current security threats. The situation remains tense along the LoC, with both nations urging restraint while maintaining heightened military readiness.

Residents have been advised to remain alert and follow official communication channels for updates on safety measures and school reopening schedules. The Punjab School Education Department and local administrations will continue to issue alerts as the situation develops.