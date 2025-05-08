AGL43.23▼ -4.65 (-0.10%)AIRLINK127.27▼ -13.48 (-0.10%)BOP8.68▼ -0.5 (-0.05%)CNERGY5.72▼ -0.86 (-0.13%)DCL9.04▼ -1 (-0.10%)DFML28.49▼ -3.16 (-0.10%)DGKC119.55▼ -11.21 (-0.09%)FCCL39.86▼ -2.99 (-0.07%)FFL12.21▼ -1.33 (-0.10%)HUBC119▼ -8.28 (-0.07%)HUMNL11.44▼ -0.66 (-0.05%)KEL3.92▼ -0.3 (-0.07%)KOSM3.94▼ -0.93 (-0.19%)MLCF60.87▼ -6.22 (-0.09%)NBP75.71▼ -6.72 (-0.08%)OGDC179.39▼ -17.24 (-0.09%)PAEL37.01▼ -3.6 (-0.09%)PIBTL7.1▼ -0.79 (-0.10%)PPL131.91▼ -13.37 (-0.09%)PRL24.26▼ -2.69 (-0.10%)PTC17.43▼ -1.92 (-0.10%)SEARL66.65▼ -7.4 (-0.10%)TELE5.6▼ -0.79 (-0.12%)TOMCL25.9▼ -2.88 (-0.10%)TPLP6.75▼ -0.9 (-0.12%)TREET16.42▼ -1.81 (-0.10%)TRG53.13▼ -5.86 (-0.10%)UNITY24.07▼ -0.39 (-0.02%)WTL1.1▼ -0.12 (-0.10%)

Toyota Corolla and Yaris now available on Low Takaful, Easy Installment Plans

Toyota Corolla And Yaris Now Available On Low Takaful Easy Installment Plans
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Toyota Pakistan rolled out exciting limited-time financing offer, as the exclusive campaign, is available on all Toyota models, including popular options like the Yaris, Corolla, Fortuner, and Corolla Cross.

For those looking to own their dream Toyota, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy Shariah-compliant financing with flexible terms and affordable monthly payments.

Under new offer, buyers can avail special discounts on Periodic Preventive Maintenance (PPM) and Extended Warranty (EW). Additionally, customers can benefit from priority delivery, meaning they’ll receive their vehicles faster than usual.

The campaign also offers lowest Takaful rates through Meezan Bank, making Islamic insurance affordable and easy to access. For those who are concerned about budgeting, the reduced monthly rentals make it easier to manage payments within their monthly finances. To add further flexibility, the residual value option allows customers to choose whether to upgrade, return, or purchase the vehicle at the end of the term.

Toyota Pakistan Offer

Category Details
Financing Type Shariah-compliant financing via Meezan Bank
Key Benefits – Special discounts on PPM and Extended Warranty – Priority delivery – Lowest takaful rates – Reduced monthly rentals – Residual value option at lease end
Insurance Provider Meezan Bank (Islamic Takaful)

You can enjoy lower monthly rentals and a more manageable payment plan. With Faster Delivery, you can skip the usual long wait times and take delivery of your new car sooner with priority delivery.

Save on maintenance and warranty costs with exclusive discounts, reducing your car’s long-term ownership expenses.

Toyota Car Prices in Pakistan 2025

Model Price
Yaris Sedan GLI MT 1.3 4,479,000
Yaris Sedan ATIV MT 1.3 4,730,000
Yaris Sedan GLI CVT 1.3 4,760,000
Yaris Sedan ATIV CVT 1.3 5,604,000
Yaris Sedan ATIV X CVT 1.5 Beige Interior 6,255,000
Yaris Sedan ATIV X CVT 1.5 Black Interior 6,319,000
Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6 5,969,000
Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i 6,559,000
Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8 6,889,000
Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special Edition 7,189,000
Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige  7,509,000
Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black  7,549,000
Corolla Cross 1.8 7,849,000
Corolla Cross 1.8 X 8,499,000
Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV 8,999,000
Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV X 9,449,000
Hilux E 11,039,000
Hilux Revo G 2.8 11,959,000
Hilux Revo G Automatic 2.8 12,549,000
Hilux Revo V Automatic 2.8 13,849,000
Hilux Revo Rocco 14,419,000
Hilux Revo GR-S 15,359,000

2025 Price Update and Taxes for Toyota Yaris in Pakistan

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Lahore Schools and Colleges Closed Until May 11 amid Pak-India Escalation

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore authorities planning evacuations from DHA, Walton after drone strikes?

  • Pakistan, Top News

Pakistan downs 25 Israeli-made Harop drones of India in ‘crushing response’, says ISPR

  • Pakistan

Punjab begins locum nurses hiring through UHS

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer