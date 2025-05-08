Toyota Corolla and Yaris now available on Low Takaful, Easy Installment Plans

Toyota Pakistan rolled out exciting limited-time financing offer, as the exclusive campaign, is available on all Toyota models, including popular options like the Yaris, Corolla, Fortuner, and Corolla Cross.

For those looking to own their dream Toyota, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy Shariah-compliant financing with flexible terms and affordable monthly payments.

Under new offer, buyers can avail special discounts on Periodic Preventive Maintenance (PPM) and Extended Warranty (EW). Additionally, customers can benefit from priority delivery, meaning they’ll receive their vehicles faster than usual.

The campaign also offers lowest Takaful rates through Meezan Bank, making Islamic insurance affordable and easy to access. For those who are concerned about budgeting, the reduced monthly rentals make it easier to manage payments within their monthly finances. To add further flexibility, the residual value option allows customers to choose whether to upgrade, return, or purchase the vehicle at the end of the term.

Toyota Pakistan Offer

Category Details Financing Type Shariah-compliant financing via Meezan Bank Key Benefits – Special discounts on PPM and Extended Warranty – Priority delivery – Lowest takaful rates – Reduced monthly rentals – Residual value option at lease end Insurance Provider Meezan Bank (Islamic Takaful)

You can enjoy lower monthly rentals and a more manageable payment plan. With Faster Delivery, you can skip the usual long wait times and take delivery of your new car sooner with priority delivery.

Save on maintenance and warranty costs with exclusive discounts, reducing your car’s long-term ownership expenses.

