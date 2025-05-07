India shuts over 20 airports in panic as Pakistan gears up for retaliation

NEW DELHI – The escalation between Pakistan and India has stirred panic in New Delhi as the Modi administration has shut over 20 international airports across the country.

The closure of airports in such a large number comes as Pakistan’s civilian leadership authorized the military to give a befitting response to India in the wake of the airstrikes conducted in the wee hours of Wednesday.

As per reports of Indian media, the airports in Kishangarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Patiala, Shimla, Gaggal, Bathinda, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Halwara, Pathankot, Jammu, Leh, Thoise, Ludhiana, and Bhuntar have been shut till Saturday.

With the closure of airports, over 200 flights have already been affected and Indian passengers are worried over the situation which could evolve into a full blown war. Pakistan also closed its airspace last night though it was opened after few hours.

The shutting down of airport is seen as a precautionary measure in the backdrop of a statement issued by Pakistan after the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting; the NSC authorized the Pakistani armed forces to give a befitting response to India besides lavishing praise on the armed forces for defending the homeland with courage and valor.

The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir among others discussed the overall security situation after Pakistan and India clashed in the air.

The air warfare which lasted for hours led to 26 casualties on the Pakistani side though Pakistan Air Force managed to down Indian fighter jets.

Meanwhile, international airlines are still avoiding the airspace of both Pakistan and India and are advising the passengers to check with their airlines before traveling to the airports for any change in the schedules.

Travel advisories are being issued by different countries including US and the UK advising people to avoid travel in areas close to the Line of Control (LoC).