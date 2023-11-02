District Education Authority has suggested that the working hours of schools and other educational institutions should be reduced rather than giving weekday holidays amid alarming levels of air pollution.

Despite the measures being taken by provincial authorities, smog had been increasing, and over the weekend its levels touched the 500 mark in Lahore.

Amid the worrisome situation, the provincial authorities mulled changing school timings. Amid the catastrophic situation in the provincial capital, school-going children started suffering respiratory problems.

It has been learned that officials are considering early closure of schools while all students were directed to wear face masks. To avoid exposure to polluted air, students were also instructed to keep windows and doors closed in the classrooms.

Lahore School Holiday Update

Earlier this week, the caretaker minister for Environment, and Planning Bilal Afzal decided against considering Wednesday a weekly holiday. Punjab Cabinet Committee members held a second meeting but no member decided to shut down schools this week.

The government is taking stern measures to curb smog, and a crackdown against smoke-emitting vehicles is underway.

Lahore’s Air Quality Index AQI

The city of over 22 million continues to remain the most polluted city as the air quality index (AQI) touched a hazardous level. Lahore witnessed alarming vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, construction activities, and even stubble burning.

Local authorities are measuring the Air Quality Index based on ground-level ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide. If AQI remains above 200, it is warned as unhealthy, whereas levels above 400 are extremely toxic.