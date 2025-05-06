AGL53.2▼ -2.58 (-0.05%)AIRLINK153.32▼ -2.8 (-0.02%)BOP9.79▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.09▲ 0.04 (0.01%)DCL10.46▼ -0.29 (-0.03%)DFML35.02▼ -2.31 (-0.06%)DGKC135.99▼ -2.72 (-0.02%)FCCL44.04▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)FFL14.63▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)HUBC133.47▼ -2.08 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.85▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.38▲ 0.22 (0.05%)KOSM5.42▲ 0.35 (0.07%)MLCF70.2▼ -1.4 (-0.02%)NBP84.32▼ -0.92 (-0.01%)OGDC202.93▲ 2.71 (0.01%)PAEL43.1▼ -0.79 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.82▲ 0.11 (0.01%)PPL151.8▲ 3.32 (0.02%)PRL29.52▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PTC20.39▼ -0.46 (-0.02%)SEARL81.51▼ -1.96 (-0.02%)TELE7.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL31.15▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)TPLP8.32▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TREET19.9▲ 0.49 (0.03%)TRG64.08▲ 0.45 (0.01%)UNITY26.17▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Lahore, Punjab weather; Scattered rains predicted

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Scattered rains and gusty winds are predicted in Lahore, and parts of Punjab on Wednesday and Thursday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A fresh westerly wave may affect upper parts of the country from tomorrow evening/night.

Under these conditions, mainly hot and dry weather is predicted in Lahore and most districts of Punjab on Tuesday evening/night. However, rains and gusty winds are expected in Murree and Galiyat.

On Wednesday and Thursday, rains and gusty winds are predicted in Murree, Galiyat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Layyah, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa and Rajanpur with occasional gaps.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday and between 33°C and 35°C on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Dera Ghazi Khan remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. The maximum temperature in Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Jhelum was recorded at 36°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 35 per cent.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; Rains likely this week

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Algeria supports Peaceful Solutions in Call with Pakistan FM amid regional strains

  • Pakistan

Nawabzadi Aliya Dilawer Khanji appointed Nawab Begum of Junagadh

  • Pakistan

CM Punjab Green Credit Program launched

  • Pakistan

Seven Pak Army soldiers martyred as Indian-sponsored BLA targets troops in Balochistan

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer